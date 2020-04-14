Plymouth County has a new case of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

LE MARS, Iowa -- A fifth case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Plymouth County.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the individual, who is a woman between the ages of 61 and 80, is self-isolating in her home.

As of Wednesday, there have been 1,899 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa. According to the health department, 790 Iowans have recovered from the virus, while 49 have died.

Concerned about COVID-19?