Plymouth County has fourth case of COVID-19; Iowa total up to 868, and 22 deaths

LE MARS, Iowa -- Plymouth County has an additional case of the novel coronavirus, bringing the county's total number of cases up to four.
The new case is an adult between the ages of 18 and 40 years old, according to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' office.
Statewide in Iowa, the total number of infections jumped to 868 as of Sunday, with an additional eight deaths in Appanoose, Johnson, Linn, Polk, Scott and Washington counties. The new deaths increase the state's toll to 22 people.
No other Northwest Iowa counties reported any new cases Sunday. More than 30 cases are spread across nine counties in this corner of the state. The virus has now been reported in 71 of Iowa's 99 counties.
Incomplete data from the Iowa Department of Public Health on Sunday indicates that 542 individuals with the virus were never hospitalized for it, while 91 are currently hospitalized and 74 have been discharged and are recovering. The status of the other 139 cases is not publicly known.
The agency is also reporting that more than 10 percent of the state's positive cases are "occurring among long term care staff and residents," and that more than 40 percent of the state's deaths are associated with outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
In Linn County, toward the eastern part of the state, 70 of the county's 161 cases can be attributed to an outbreak at a long-term care facility, according to the IDPH. Older people with chronic ailments are believed to be at risk for more serious illness and death from the virus.
For most people, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illnesses.
South Dakota
Yankton, Clay and Union counties in Southeast South Dakota reported no new cases of the virus Sunday. The state recently classified Yankton County as having "substantial community spread" of the virus, and it remains the most-impacted county in Siouxland to date, with 14 cases. Five of the individuals have recovered.
In all, South Dakota has a total of 240 confirmed cases of the virus as of Sunday, with 22 hospitalizations, 84 having recovered, and two deaths. Nearly half of the state's cases, 104, are in the state's most populous county, Minnehaha.
President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster for South Dakota. Trump’s order directs federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in areas hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
Though South Dakota’s official death total remains at two, that does not include the death of state Rep. Bob Glanzer of Huron, who was hospitalized after becoming ill with the coronavirus. Avera Prince of Peace said a resident of their retirement home died, which would bring the state's death count to four, the Argus Leader reported.
Nebraska
Siouxland counties in Northeast Nebraska -- Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Thurston, and Wayne -- continued to have zero cases of the virus, according to Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services data.
Statewide, Nebraska had 367 cases and reported eight virus-related deaths as of Sunday. The Omaha area has been hardest-hit by the virus -- Douglas County alone had 145 cases.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
