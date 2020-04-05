Plymouth County has fourth case of COVID-19; state total up to 868, and 22 deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

LE MARS, Iowa -- Plymouth County has an additional case of the novel coronavirus, bringing the county's total number of cases up to four.

The new case is an adult between the ages of 18 and 40 years old, according to Gov. Kim Reynolds' office.

Statewide, the total number of infections jumped to 868 as of Sunday, with an additional eight deaths in Appanoose, Johnson, Polk, Linn, Scott and Washington counties. The new deaths increase the state's toll to 22 people.

No other Northwest Iowa counties reported any new cases Sunday. More than 30 cases are spread across nine counties in this corner of the state.

Incomplete data from the Iowa Department of Public Health on Sunday indicates that 542 individuals with the virus were never hospitalized for it, while 91 are currently hospitalized and 74 have been discharged and are recovering. The status of the other 139 cases is not publicly known.

