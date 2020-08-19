Plymouth County has Iowa's highest two-week average of positive coronavirus tests

Some of the school districts in Plymouth County include Le Mars and Kingsley-Pierson, which was one of the first area schools to open, on Aug. 13. Many Iowa schools begin classes on Aug. 24 or 25, as is the case with the Sioux City School District.

Also on Wednesday, Sioux City public schools Superintendent Paul Gausman said he anticipates some school buildings could be forced to temporarily halt in-person classes due to a coronavirus outbreak in the weeks ahead.

Elsewhere in Northwest Iowa, the fifth-highest county in the two-week average of positive new coronavirus tests is Crawford, at 12.7 percent, and Lyon County ranks sixth, with 12.2 percent. Woodbury County was well down the list Wednesday, at 7.4 percent.

Health experts say the 15 percent threshold is not based on science and is three times higher than what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests is safe.