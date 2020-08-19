Plymouth County has Iowa's highest two-week average of positive coronavirus tests

SIOUX CITY -- Plymouth County in Northwest Iowa ranks the highest of all 99 Iowa counties in the two-week average of positive new coronavirus tests, which is the statistic that determines if school districts can move to all online learning.
In numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health site Wednesday, the two-week positivity rate is 16.4 percent in Plymouth County, while the second highest rate is Henry County, at 14.1 percent.
In late July, a state education department directive said school districts would be granted permission to conduct all classes online for 14 days following high coronavirus case counts. Gov. Kim Reynolds noted only school districts in counties where the two-week average of positive new coronavirus tests is at least 15 percent will be allowed to operate completely online.
At that point, no Iowa county was above the 15 percent threshold, with Humboldt County the highest at 13 percent. One day later, the Des Moines School District sought a reprieve from the rule, to have high school classes online the whole year.
Schools statewide have announced varying plans to deliver instruction beginning in August with either all in-school courses, a combination of in-school and online, or all online, with the latter being the rarity.
Some of the school districts in Plymouth County include Le Mars and Kingsley-Pierson, which was one of the first area schools to open, on Aug. 13. Many Iowa schools begin classes on Aug. 24 or 25, as is the case with the Sioux City School District.
Also on Wednesday, Sioux City public schools Superintendent Paul Gausman said he anticipates some school buildings could be forced to temporarily halt in-person classes due to a coronavirus outbreak in the weeks ahead.
Elsewhere in Northwest Iowa, the fifth-highest county in the two-week average of positive new coronavirus tests is Crawford, at 12.7 percent, and Lyon County ranks sixth, with 12.2 percent. Woodbury County was well down the list Wednesday, at 7.4 percent.
Health experts say the 15 percent threshold is not based on science and is three times higher than what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests is safe.
Reynolds has dismissed the health warnings as scare tactics and, echoing President Donald Trump, argued that children infrequently get seriously ill from or transmit the virus. She has said schools need to be open for children’s benefit and so parents can go to work.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
