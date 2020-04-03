You are the owner of this article.
Plymouth County has two new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 3
Virus (copy) (copy)

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Plymouth County now has three cases of the virus. 

 National Institutes of Health

LE MARS, Iowa -- A second and a third confirmed case of COVID-19 have cropped up in Plymouth County. 

According to an emailed statement from Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, the two new cases are females between the ages of 18 and 40 years old, and they are both self-isolating at home. 

Plymouth County disclosed its first case of the virus, a man between 18 and 40 years old, on Thursday. The man is self-isolating at home. 

Iowa's official count of COVID-19 cases jumped to 699 on Friday, not counting the new Plymouth County cases. 

