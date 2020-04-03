Plymouth County has two new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 3

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

LE MARS, Iowa -- A second and a third confirmed case of COVID-19 have cropped up in Plymouth County.

According to an emailed statement from Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, the two new cases are females between the ages of 18 and 40 years old, and they are both self-isolating at home.

Plymouth County disclosed its first case of the virus, a man between 18 and 40 years old, on Thursday. The man is self-isolating at home.

Iowa's official count of COVID-19 cases jumped to 699 on Friday, not counting the new Plymouth County cases.

