Plymouth County more than 21 percent fully vaccinated

LE MARS, Iowa -- Counties in Northwest Iowa have made major progress in COVID-19 vaccinations in recent weeks, and Plymouth County now leads the pack.

Nearly 21.5 percent of the county's roughly 25,000 residents are now vaccinated, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. This is higher than any other county in Northwest Iowa, Northeast Nebraska or the Southeastern corner of South Dakota.

Plymouth, Sioux, Buena Vista and Crawford counties were among the earliest counties in Iowa to receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine earlier this month, and their vaccine completion rates have for the most part climbed substantially since then. In Buena Vista County, roughly 20.4 percent of the county is vaccinated; in Crawford County, roughly 16.9 percent are vaccinated; and in Sioux County, about 13.7 percent are.

Most other counties in the area have made major vaccine progress in recent weeks. Woodbury County, now at around 10.8 percent vaccinated, has made strides but remains behind most of its neighbors in this measure, and behind the state's overall average of around 14.8 percent vaccinated.

