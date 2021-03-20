Plymouth County more than 21 percent fully vaccinated

LE MARS, Iowa -- Counties in Northwest Iowa have made major progress in COVID-19 vaccinations in recent weeks, and Plymouth County now leads the pack.
Nearly 21.5 percent of the county's roughly 25,000 residents are now vaccinated, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. This is higher than any other county in Northwest Iowa, Northeast Nebraska or the Southeastern corner of South Dakota.
Plymouth, Sioux, Buena Vista and Crawford counties were among the earliest counties in Iowa to receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine earlier this month, and their vaccine completion rates have for the most part climbed substantially since then. In Buena Vista County, roughly 20.4 percent of the county is vaccinated; in Crawford County, roughly 16.9 percent are vaccinated; and in Sioux County, about 13.7 percent are.
Most other counties in the area have made major vaccine progress in recent weeks. Woodbury County, now at around 10.8 percent vaccinated, has made strides but remains behind most of its neighbors in this measure, and behind the state's overall average of around 14.8 percent vaccinated.
In O'Brien County, nearly 17.3 percent of residents are vaccinated; in Sac County, almost 17 percent; in Cherokee County, 16.2 percent; in Dickinson County, 14.8 percent; in Osceola County, 13.8 percent; in Monona County, 13.6 percent; in Ida County, 13.5 percent; in Lyon County, 11.5 percent; and in Clay County (Iowa), 11.2 percent.
Yankton County, South Dakota continues to do well, with around 19 percent vaccinated and another 9.2 percent awaiting a second shot; Clay County, to its east, is at around 12.8 percent fully vaccinated. Union County, South Dakota, lags behind neighboring counties, with only about 6.9 percent fully vaccinated, according to South Dakota Department of Health data.
South Dakota overall is about 22.8 percent fully vaccinated, and 37 percent of the state's population has received at least one shot.
In Dakota County, Nebraska, which this week announced it will open COVID vaccinations to all residents over age 50, just over 12 percent are fully vaccinated. In the four-county district that comprises Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties, over 16 percent are fully vaccinated, according to Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services data.
Nebraska overall has done well, much like its neighbor to the north, 16.7 percent of the state's population now fully vaccinated.