Plymouth County records 21st COVID death

LE MARS, Iowa -- Plymouth County's death toll, the second-highest in Northwest Iowa, rose to 21 on Sunday.
It is unclear why the toll has been much higher in Plymouth County, where there have been 1,154 infections to date, compared to neighboring Sioux County, where there have been 1,640 infections to date. Sioux County's death toll is currently three, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.
The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Sioux County eased somewhat on Sunday, to 31.7 percent during the last two weeks -- a very high tally, but down about 1 percent compared to Saturday. For a time last month, Plymouth County had the state's highest percentage, but it has since eased slightly to 18.7 percent, down from 20-plus percentages last month.
The three counties with the state's highest COVID-19 positive percentages Sunday were all in Northwest Iowa -- Sioux, Osceola (27.8 percent) and Lyon (26.5 percent). Several counties in the region have seen their positive percentages climb substantially during the past month. Woodbury County on Sunday had climbed to 16.2 percent, the 12th-highest in the state.
In a social media post Sunday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 78 new COVID-19 cases in the preceding 24 hours.
The county's daily tally of new coronavirus infections has climbed sharply this month -- for some perspective, there were a total of 72 new infections in the county during the course of an entire week in late July. During the week ended Sept. 20, there were 456 new infections recorded.
Forty-one people are hospitalized in Sioux City with COVID-19, while another 11 people in the hospital have the virus, but are hospitalized for other reasons. Many of those currently hospitalized with the virus in Sioux City come from other counties -- only 23 are from Woodbury County, according to Siouxland District Health.
Across Northwest Iowa, 89 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized and 20 are in the ICU, according to data from Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC), which represents Northwest Iowa counties. Seventeen COVID-19 patients in the region were admitted to the hospital in the past 24 hours. Ten are on ventilators.
Nine long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa are continuing to grapple with coronavirus outbreaks:
-- At Lyon Specialty Care in Rock Rapids, 16 have tested positive. Of these, seven are considered recovered.
-- At Fellowship Village in Inwood, seven have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At Prairie View Home in Sanborn, 29 have tested positive. Of these, 18 are considered recovered.
-- At Kinsley Specialty Care in Kingsley, 15 have tested positive. Of these, 10 are considered recovered. (Previously the state had reported 11 recoveries here).
-- At the Akron Care Center in Akron, 10 have tested positive. Of these, five are considered recovered.
-- At the Hegg Memorial Health Center in Rock Valley, 10 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, seven have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Embassy Rehab and Care Center in Sergeant Bluff, five have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison, four have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
Last week, the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department confirmed an outbreak of the virus at the Arbor Care Centers, a care facility in Hartington, Nebraska. A spokeswoman with NNPHD declined to say how many infections have been reported at the facility.
Outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Iowa have been especially dire -- of the state's 1,314 COVID-19 deaths, 685 were associated with long-term care facilities. Statewide, there are currently 50 outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
In better news, the outbreak at the University of South Dakota seems to have been brought under control. At present, only 26 students and no staffers have active infections, and 106 are quarantined. This is a small fraction of the hundreds of USD students who were infected or quarantined in late August and early September.
Morningside College in Sioux City is currently at "operation level orange" in its color-coded coronavirus threat matrix, one below "red," the worst level. At orange, "students and employees are present on campus, but will utilize more options to learn and work remotely or to limit in-person contact," according to the school's guidelines.
During the week ended Sept. 20, 46 new student COVID-19 cases were reported at Morningside, along with two staffers. A total of 68 students are currently in isolation either on or off campus, and another 144 are quarantined on and off campus.
Wayne State College reported a total of 62 students and staff had tested positive through the week ended Sept. 21. Of those, 34 have recovered and 28 were still active.
