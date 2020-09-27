Plymouth County records 21st COVID death

The county's daily tally of new coronavirus infections has climbed sharply this month -- for some perspective, there were a total of 72 new infections in the county during the course of an entire week in late July. During the week ended Sept. 20, there were 456 new infections recorded.

Forty-one people are hospitalized in Sioux City with COVID-19, while another 11 people in the hospital have the virus, but are hospitalized for other reasons. Many of those currently hospitalized with the virus in Sioux City come from other counties -- only 23 are from Woodbury County, according to Siouxland District Health.

Across Northwest Iowa, 89 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized and 20 are in the ICU, according to data from Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC), which represents Northwest Iowa counties. Seventeen COVID-19 patients in the region were admitted to the hospital in the past 24 hours. Ten are on ventilators.

Nine long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa are continuing to grapple with coronavirus outbreaks:

-- At Lyon Specialty Care in Rock Rapids, 16 have tested positive. Of these, seven are considered recovered.