Plymouth County records first case of COVID-19

LE MARS, Iowa -- Plymouth County announced Thursday that its first case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the individual is a man between the ages of 18 and 40 who is in self-isolation at home.

"While this is Plymouth County's first case, we know it probably will not be the last," Tara Geddes, Floyd Valley Community Health manager, said in a statement. "We encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority and continue to follow the directives sent out of the Governor's Office."