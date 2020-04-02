You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Plymouth County records first case of COVID-19
View Comments
alert

Plymouth County records first case of COVID-19

COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

LE MARS, Iowa -- Plymouth County announced Thursday that its first case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed. 

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the individual is a man between the ages of 18 and 40 who is in self-isolation at home.

"While this is Plymouth County's first case, we know it probably will not be the last," Tara Geddes, Floyd Valley Community Health manager, said in a statement. "We encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority and continue to follow the directives sent out of the Governor's Office."

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News