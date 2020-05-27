Plymouth County records first COVID-19 death

×
Help support our COVID-19 coverage
We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.
LE MARS, Iowa -- Plymouth County has reported its first death attributed to the novel coronavirus.
The victim was a male over age 80, according to Floyd Valley Community Health.
Plymouth County had three new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday, raising the county's total to 119 cases.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today