Plymouth County records first COVID-19 death
This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

LE MARS, Iowa -- Plymouth County has reported its first death attributed to the novel coronavirus.

The victim was a male over age 80, according to Floyd Valley Community Health.

Plymouth County had three new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday, raising the county's total to 119 cases.

