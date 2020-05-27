Plymouth County records first COVID-19 death

SIOUX CITY -- Six additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus were confirmed Wednesday in Siouxland, including Plymouth County's first.
The Plymouth County victim was a male over age 80, according to Floyd Valley Community Health. Plymouth County now has had 119 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Woodbury County's death toll rose to 33, with three new deaths attributed to COVID-19. Siouxland District Health Department said the deaths included a man and woman age 41-60 and a man age 61-80.
Woodbury County reported eight new cases of COVID-19, increasing its total to 2,648. Of those cases, 1,335 have recovered, the health department said.
Dakota County accounted for the area's other two deaths Wednesday. The Dakota County Health Department does not disclose the gender or age of COVID-19 victims. Twenty-three deaths have been attributed to the disease. One new positive case was reported in Dakota County, which now has had 1,649 confirmed cases.
The number of new Woodbury County cases may be going down, but the number of COVID-19 patients at Sioux City's two hospitals remains high. In their daily joint release, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s said they are caring for a combined 93 patients for COVID-19-related illnesses. That number is down from Tuesday's total of 95, which had been the highest total the hospitals have had since the pandemic began.
Both hospitals continue to take in patients from locations outside of Woodbury County.
"The MercyOne Siouxland surge plan allows us to flex our hospital to 150 percent of normal capacity, which takes us to approximately 300 beds. Our surge plan is working, and we are not at capacity at this time. We have not transferred any COVID patients out for care, nor have we diverted any COVID patients from our facility," said Jenna Rehnstrom-Liberto, MercyOne Siouxland marketing and communications manager.
UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's is continuing to follow its normal process of patient intake from other facilities, said Leah McInerney, senior specialist, marketing communications.
"We are a regional medical center and manage our volumes and capacity in a manner which supports the needs of Sioux City and the surrounding region. We accept referrals and initiate transfers in the best interest of each individual patient, while following applicable regulations. The safety of our patients, their families and our team members is our top priority," McInerney said.
Hospital admissions remained steady Wednesday throughout Regional Medical Coordination Center 3, which includes many Northwest Iowa counties.
State statistics showed 109 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the region, and seven had been admitted within the past 24 hours. The region had 93 intensive care unit beds and 79 ventilators available as of Wednesday evening. Twenty-eight patients in the region were on ventilators, statistics showed.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.