Plymouth County records first COVID-19 death

Both hospitals continue to take in patients from locations outside of Woodbury County.

"The MercyOne Siouxland surge plan allows us to flex our hospital to 150 percent of normal capacity, which takes us to approximately 300 beds. Our surge plan is working, and we are not at capacity at this time. We have not transferred any COVID patients out for care, nor have we diverted any COVID patients from our facility," said Jenna Rehnstrom-Liberto, MercyOne Siouxland marketing and communications manager.

UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's is continuing to follow its normal process of patient intake from other facilities, said Leah McInerney, senior specialist, marketing communications.

"We are a regional medical center and manage our volumes and capacity in a manner which supports the needs of Sioux City and the surrounding region. We accept referrals and initiate transfers in the best interest of each individual patient, while following applicable regulations. The safety of our patients, their families and our team members is our top priority," McInerney said.

Hospital admissions remained steady Wednesday throughout Regional Medical Coordination Center 3, which includes many Northwest Iowa counties.

State statistics showed 109 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the region, and seven had been admitted within the past 24 hours. The region had 93 intensive care unit beds and 79 ventilators available as of Wednesday evening. Twenty-eight patients in the region were on ventilators, statistics showed.

