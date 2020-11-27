 Skip to main content
Plymouth County Sheriff's Office identifies man killed in motor-home rollover near Remsen
Plymouth County Sheriff's Office identifies man killed in motor-home rollover near Remsen

REMSEN, Iowa -- The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office on Friday identified the man killed in a motor-home rollover north of Remsen on Thursday. 

23-year-old Jace William VanDenBerg of Ireton, Iowa, died in the crash, according to a press release from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office. Five other individuals were treated at local hospitals for non-life threatening injuries. 

At around 9:33 p.m. Thursday, the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office was called to rollover near the intersection of County Road L-12 and Quest Avenue. 

A 1998 motor-home was traveling north on L-12 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle left the roadway, rolling over several times. 

Ambulances from Le Mars, Marcus and Orange City as well as law enforcement officers from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, Le Mars Police Department and Remsen Police Department assisted at the scene of the accident.

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
