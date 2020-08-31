Plymouth County's COVID-19 positive rate continues to lead state

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Plymouth County continues to have the highest percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in the state of Iowa.

During the past two weeks, 23.8 percent of all COVID-19 tests in the Northwest Iowa county came back positive. Sioux County currently ranks fourth in the state with 21.4 percent, and Crawford is 10th with 16.4 percent.

According to Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) data, Plymouth County had 743 total cases of the virus as of Monday evening. A total of 18 Plymouth County residents have succumbed to the virus. Sioux County's case total increased to 896, while Crawford County's total rose to 836. Both Sioux and Crawford counties' death totals stood at three.

A staff member in the Sibley-Ocheyedan School District was diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a letter sent to students and faculty on Sunday.

To date, the person is the first and only case the district is aware of who has had the novel coronavirus. Osceola County, where the school district is located, had 99 total cases of the virus as of Monday evening.