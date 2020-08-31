 Skip to main content
Plymouth County's COVID-19 positive rate continues to lead state
Photo 1 stock coronavirus

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S.

 TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE

SIOUX CITY -- Plymouth County continues to have the highest percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in the state of Iowa.

During the past two weeks, 23.8 percent of all COVID-19 tests in the Northwest Iowa county came back positive. Sioux County currently ranks fourth in the state with 21.4 percent, and Crawford is 10th with 16.4 percent. 

According to Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) data, Plymouth County had 743 total cases of the virus as of Monday evening. A total of 18 Plymouth County residents have succumbed to the virus. Sioux County's case total increased to 896, while Crawford County's total rose to 836. Both Sioux and Crawford counties' death totals stood at three. 

A staff member in the Sibley-Ocheyedan School District was diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a letter sent to students and faculty on Sunday. 

To date, the person is the first and only case the district is aware of who has had the novel coronavirus. Osceola County, where the school district is located, had 99 total cases of the virus as of Monday evening. 
 
Superintendent James Craig said in the letter that the staff member will be quarantined at home for 14 days from when they presented with symptoms.
 
"The staff member is isolated in their duties, and after discussion with Osceola County Public Health it has been determined that no further quarantine is necessary," Craig said.
 
IDPH data, which was last updated Monday, shows that a total of 505 hospital beds are available in Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 3, which includes Woodbury County and most of Northwest Iowa. Nearly all of the patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are being cared for in Sioux City hospitals.

RMCC 3 has three COVID-19 patients in ICU beds and there are still 83 beds available. The state statistics show one ventilator is being used by a patient and an additional 93 ventilators are available in the region.

