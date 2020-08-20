 Skip to main content
Plymouth, O'Brien counties record COVID-19 deaths Thursday
This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S.

 TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE

SIOUX CITY -- Plymouth and O'Brien counties each recorded deaths Thursday due to the novel coronavirus.

Plymouth County tallied one additional death, bringing the Northwest Iowa county's death total to 15. Plymouth County had 560 total cases of the virus as of Thursday evening, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. 

State statistics showed that O'Brien County also recorded one new death, bringing its total to 7. The Northwest Iowa county had 156 total cases of the virus as of Thursday evening, according to state statistics. 

IDPH data, which was last updated Thursday, shows that a total of 480 hospital beds are available in Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 3, which includes Woodbury County and most of Northwest Iowa. Nearly all of the patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are being cared for in Sioux City hospitals.

The statistics showed that 43 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the region, and seven had been admitted within the past 24 hours. The region had 87 intensive care unit beds and 65 ventilators available. One patient in the region was on a ventilator, the statistics showed.

