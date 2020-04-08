POET to idle ethanol production at Ashton, Iowa, plant and others in Midwest

Ethanol producers have been battered by a price crash blamed, at least in part, on the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Wednesday, ethanol prices hovered around 87 cents per gallon on the NASDAQ exchange. As recently as February, prices had been as high as $1.37, and last June prices were as high as $1.61.

Crude oil prices took a nosedive more than a month ago, due in part to a Saudi-Russia production dispute and partly because of low demand, as more people stay home instead of driving places. Widespread flight cancellations have further depressed petroleum prices. When oil does poorly, ethanol tends to be dragged down with it.

West Texas Intermediate prices fell to as low as $20.31 per barrel a week ago, before rebounding slightly to $23.63 per barrel as of Tuesday, according to data from the Union Pacific railroad.

POET, which also noted that foreign trade barriers and "regulatory uncertainties" in the U.S. have dimmed the industry's outlook, reported that fuel demand is expected to decline as much as 55 percent, with an annualized drop in ethanol demand of up to 8 billion gallons, or 2.7 billion bushels of corn.