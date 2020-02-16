You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Poetry Out Loud contest held Sunday at Betty Strong Encounter Center
View Comments

Poetry Out Loud contest held Sunday at Betty Strong Encounter Center

{{featured_button_text}}
Poetry Out Loud

A Poetry Out Loud competition was held Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center. Bishop Heelan senior Sarah Beumler will advance to the state competition, while West High senior Phoebe Schwerin was runner-up, and Bishop Heelan senior Foster Johnson received special recognition. 

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- A senior at Bishop Heelan will advance to the state level after Sunday's Poetry Out Loud competition at the Betty Strong Encounter Center. 

Bishop Heelan High School senior Sarah Beumler is heading to the state contest March 8. Phoebe Schwerin, a senior at West High School, was the runner-up, while Bishop Heelan senior Foster Johnson got special recognition. Johnson took a first-place finish at last year's Iowa State Poetry Out Loud in Des Moines. 

A total of seven students, representing high schools in Sioux City, Hinton and Le Mars, participated in Sunday's competition. 

Poetry Out Loud is a national poetry recital contest for high school students created by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation in 2005. An estimated 3.5 million students across the country have taken part, according to the organization's website. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News