Poetry Out Loud contest held Sunday at Betty Strong Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY -- A senior at Bishop Heelan will advance to the state level after Sunday's Poetry Out Loud competition at the Betty Strong Encounter Center.

Bishop Heelan High School senior Sarah Beumler is heading to the state contest March 8. Phoebe Schwerin, a senior at West High School, was the runner-up, while Bishop Heelan senior Foster Johnson got special recognition. Johnson took a first-place finish at last year's Iowa State Poetry Out Loud in Des Moines.

A total of seven students, representing high schools in Sioux City, Hinton and Le Mars, participated in Sunday's competition.

Poetry Out Loud is a national poetry recital contest for high school students created by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation in 2005. An estimated 3.5 million students across the country have taken part, according to the organization's website.

