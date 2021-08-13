 Skip to main content
Police ID Sioux City crash victim
Police ID Sioux City crash victim

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department has released the name of a motorcyclist killed Thursday after hitting a semi trailer.

Police say David VanWyhe, 59, of Sioux City, was southbound on Lewis Boulevard when he struck a southbound semi trailer that had stopped at the intersection of Lewis Boulevard and Northbrook Drive and was attempting to turn left. VanWyhe was unable to stop and struck the rear of the truck.

VanWyhe was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at about 11:08 a.m.

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
