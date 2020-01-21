Police ID teens killed in Lewis Blvd. crash

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police have identified two teenagers killed in a two-vehicle collision Sunday night at the intersection of Third Street and Lewis Boulevard.

According to a news release from the Sioux City Police Department, Jordan C. Lines, 19, of Sioux City, was eastbound on Third Street at about 9:30 p.m. and failed to stop his car at a red light. The car was struck by a northbound semi-trailer. Lines and his passenger, Rebecca L. Cedeno, 18, of Sioux City, both were dead at the scene when emergency personnel arrived.