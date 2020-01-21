You are the owner of this article.
Police ID teens killed in Lewis Blvd. crash
Police ID teens killed in Lewis Blvd. crash

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police have identified two teenagers killed in a two-vehicle collision Sunday night at the intersection of Third Street and Lewis Boulevard.

According to a news release from the Sioux City Police Department, Jordan C. Lines, 19, of Sioux City, was eastbound on Third Street at about 9:30 p.m. and failed to stop his car at a red light. The car was struck by a northbound semi-trailer. Lines and his passenger, Rebecca L. Cedeno, 18, of Sioux City, both were dead at the scene when emergency personnel arrived.

Police are awaiting results from a medical examination to determine if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The semi driver, whose name is not being released, was not injured.

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
