You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police ID victim of Business 75 fatal crash
View Comments

Police ID victim of Business 75 fatal crash

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Police have released the name of a driver killed in a Sioux City traffic accident Tuesday.

Daqown Sams, 32, of 29 Palms, California, died after his car collided with a semi trailer at 6:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of Business Highway 75 North.

A Sioux City Police Department news release said that Sams was driving south in the northbound lane of the four-lane divided highway when his car collided head on with the northbound semi.

Sams was traveling alone. The semi driver, whose name has not been released, had minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate the crash's contributing circumstances.

1 killed, 1 injured in Tuesday morning Sioux City crash
Woman suffers serious injuries in Ida County semi crash
Trio of 18-year-olds face charges after police pursuit, crash in Morningside
Vermillion woman dies in fatal wreck while fleeing police
Police car
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: East High School speech competitor Max Braunstein

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News