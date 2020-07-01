Police ID victim of Business 75 fatal crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Police have released the name of a driver killed in a Sioux City traffic accident Tuesday.

Daqown Sams, 32, of 29 Palms, California, died after his car collided with a semi trailer at 6:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of Business Highway 75 North.

A Sioux City Police Department news release said that Sams was driving south in the northbound lane of the four-lane divided highway when his car collided head on with the northbound semi.

Sams was traveling alone. The semi driver, whose name has not been released, had minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate the crash's contributing circumstances.

