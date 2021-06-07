 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigating Sunday drowning of 18-year-old in Black Hawk Lake in Lake View
0 Comments

Police investigating Sunday drowning of 18-year-old in Black Hawk Lake in Lake View

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE VIEW, Iowa -- Authorities are investigating the Sunday drowning death of a 18-year-old Texas man at Black Hawk Lake in Lake View. 

According to a statement from the Lake View Police Department, the victim is Bryan Valencia, of Willis, Texas.

At 6:17 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the beach at Camp Crescent for a possible drowning in Black Hawk Lake. 

The statement said witnesses told officers that Valencia was swimming in the roped-off beach, when he started to struggled to swim. He went underwater and never resurfaced, according to the statement. 

Lake View Fire/Rescue personnel conducted a search for Valencia and located his body. He was taken to Loring Hospital in Sac City, where he was pronounced dead. 

The drowning remains under investigation, according to the statement.

911 phone
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 7

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News