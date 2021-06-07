Police investigating Sunday drowning of 18-year-old in Black Hawk Lake in Lake View

LAKE VIEW, Iowa -- Authorities are investigating the Sunday drowning death of a 18-year-old Texas man at Black Hawk Lake in Lake View.

According to a statement from the Lake View Police Department, the victim is Bryan Valencia, of Willis, Texas.

At 6:17 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the beach at Camp Crescent for a possible drowning in Black Hawk Lake.

The statement said witnesses told officers that Valencia was swimming in the roped-off beach, when he started to struggled to swim. He went underwater and never resurfaced, according to the statement.

Lake View Fire/Rescue personnel conducted a search for Valencia and located his body. He was taken to Loring Hospital in Sac City, where he was pronounced dead.

The drowning remains under investigation, according to the statement.

