Police locate man who threatened to jump in Missouri River

SIOUX CITY -- A man who had alerted authorities on Wednesday that he planned to jump into the Missouri River was located later at a Sioux City residence.

After police and firefighters spent nearly an hour of searching the riverfront in vain for the man, a Sioux City Police Department negotiator was able to make phone contact with him and locate him.

The man was having a mental health crisis and was put into contact with services to help him, community policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said.

"There was concern for his safety," McClure said.

Authorities were notified of the man's intent to jump in the river shortly after noon. Officers and rescue personnel searched the banks of the Missouri River from its confluence with the Floyd River upstream past the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center. Police used a drone to search from the air, and Sioux City Fire Rescue launched a boat into the river to search for the man from the water.

