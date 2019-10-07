LAWTON, Iowa -- Authorities have released the identity of a 10-year-old boy who was killed Sunday in an ATV crash just west of Lawton.

At 3:20 p.m., Woodbury County Sheriff's deputies and the Lawton Ambulance crew responded to a rural residence in the 7600 block of Correctionville Road.

According to a statement from the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office, Bryce Clausen, of Lawton, was operating an ATV on private property when the vehicle rolled and he was fatally injured.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments