Police release name of man killed in Sioux City crash

SIOUX CITY -- Police have released the identity of a man killed Thursday in a single-vehicle rollover on Business Highway 75.
Police said Michael Figueroa, 25, of Sioux City, entered the ditch at about 6 a.m. in the 3100 block of Business Highway 75 and rolled in the southbound lane. Figueroa was unresponsive when officers arrived, and they were unable to revive him by performing CPR.
Southbound traffic was shut down at Outer Drive while police responded to the crash. The investigation into contributing factors is ongoing.
