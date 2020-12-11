 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police release name of man killed in Sioux City crash
View Comments

Police release name of man killed in Sioux City crash

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Police have released the identity of a man killed Thursday in a single-vehicle rollover on Business Highway 75.

Police said Michael Figueroa, 25, of Sioux City, entered the ditch at about 6 a.m. in the 3100 block of Business Highway 75 and rolled in the southbound lane. Figueroa was unresponsive when officers arrived, and they were unable to revive him by performing CPR.

Southbound traffic was shut down at Outer Drive while police responded to the crash. The investigation into contributing factors is ongoing.

Driver killed in rollover on Business Highway 75
Police identify man killed in Sioux City wreck
Cherokee man killed in head-on collision
Plymouth County Sheriff's Office identifies man killed in motorhome rollover near Remsen
Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
View Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: 24 COVID-19 nurses talk about treating patients

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News