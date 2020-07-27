Police release name of Veterans Bridge crash victim

SIOUX CITY -- Police have released the identity of a driver who died Saturday as a result of a one-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Bridge.
Tyler Big Bow, 26, of Sioux City, lost control of his northbound Chevrolet Equinox shortly after midnight and struck a concrete barrier, according to a Sioux City Police Department press release.
Big Bow was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.
Two passengers were also transported to the hospital. Monday's news release did not provide an update on their conditions.
