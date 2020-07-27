You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police release name of Veterans Bridge crash victim
View Comments

Police release name of Veterans Bridge crash victim

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Police have released the identity of a driver who died Saturday as a result of a one-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Tyler Big Bow, 26, of Sioux City, lost control of his northbound Chevrolet Equinox shortly after midnight and struck a concrete barrier, according to a Sioux City Police Department press release.

Big Bow was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Two passengers were also transported to the hospital. Monday's news release did not provide an update on their conditions.

Driver dies after early Saturday morning crash on Veterans Memorial Bridge
Construction worker killed in Sioux County crash
Denison man seriously injured in motorcycle crash
Odebolt man sentenced to 25 years prison for vehicular homicide
Police ID victim of Business 75 fatal crash
Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Berkley Bedell boat parade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News