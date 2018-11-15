PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Matlock, Iowa, man was arrested on felony charges Wednesday, after police say he fired multiple shots in the direction of a school bus and a sheriff's deputy.
According to a statement from the O'Brien County Sheriff's Office, an off-duty deputy was waiting for his son to arrive home on the school bus, when Christopher Alan Powell, 38, exited a pickup truck parked near the deputy's residence with a shotgun.
Powell allegedly walked into a grassy area and fired a shot. Then, he fired more shots at flying pheasants in the direction of the school bus, the deputy and the deputy's home. The O'Brien County Sheriff's Office declined to release the location of where the incident occurred.
Powell was charged with dominion/control of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance (meth) -- third or subsequent offense, both class D felonies, as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while barred, driving while suspended, reckless use of a firearm, hunters-orange apparel violation and prohibited hunting near a building or feedlot.
Powell is currently being held at the O'Brien County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bond.