Police seek help finding missing Sioux City woman

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police are seeking the public's help locating a missing Sioux City woman.

Brenda Payer, 36, was last in contact with her family on Sept. 29, when she parked her van at McDonald's in the 700 block of Hamilton Boulevard. Her family and friends have been unable to contact her since then.

Payer is Native American with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Police do not suspect foul play is involved but said Payer may be having a mental health crisis.

Anyone who has any information on Payer's whereabouts can call the police department at (712) 279-6960.

