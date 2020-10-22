Poll: Feenstra with 6-pt lead over Scholten; Dems lead other 3 Iowa congressional races

Iowa Democrats are in position to retain the three Congressional seats the party currently holds, according to new polling from Monmouth University.

The new Monmouth Poll shows the Democratic candidate in the lead in Iowa’s 1st, 2nd and 3rd Congressional Districts. It also shows a narrowing Republican edge in the 4th District race matching Republican state Sen. Randy Feenstra of Hull and Democrat J.D. Scholten of Sioux City.

“Democrats appear to be on track to retain the three House seats they currently hold and are making a run in a deep red district,” Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in a news release.

According to the Monmouth Poll:

• In the open-seat 4th District, Feenstra leads Scholten, 48% to 42%. But that is a dramatic narrowing of the race from Monmouth’s poll in August, which had Feenstra ahead by 20 points, 54% to 34%.

• In the 1st District, Democratic incumbent Abby Finkenauer leads Republican challenger Ashley Hinson, 52% to 44%. According to the poll, the race is virtually tied in the nine counties that Finkenauer lost by a combined nine points two years ago.