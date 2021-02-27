Ponca State Park hosting annual snow creation building contest

PONCA, Neb. -- Was renaming Ponca State Park's annual Snowman Building Contest a Snow-Creation Building Contest a nod towards political correctness?
Not according to the park's event coordinator Lynn Merrick, who said the name change was meant to encourage participants to think beyond snowy stereotypes.
After all, contestants have always created a whole host of snow people, snow animals and snow sculptures during the past three years of the competition.
Indeed, one of Mellick's favorite former entries was a snowy, baby Mammoth, who was built next to the Dixon County park's famous Mammoth Cave.
"Now, that one took a lot of imagination," she said.
Well, it helps the creative juices flow better when there is the potential of prizes involved.
Between now and March 19 (the last day of winter), wannabe snow sculptors of all ages are encouraged to come to the 88090 Spur 26 East Park to create the ultimate snow-made masterpiece.
To enter, a person will have to take a photo of the frozen sculpture, sending it to lynn.mellick@nebraska.gov. Also, organizers ask that all of the accessories (hats, props, etc.) used in your Olaf-inspired art stay at the park, so that other visitors can understand your artistic vision.
Prizes will be awarded for the first, second and third-place finishers. Winners will be alerted via Ponca State Park's Facebook page on March 20.
While the second and third prizes have yet to be decided, the lucky first prize winner will receive a free night stay at a four-bedroom mini-lodge at Ponca State Park.
You see, excellence must be rewarded. And Mellick has seen many excellent snow creations in the past.
They've included a Valentine's Day-themed wedding party, featuring a snow couple named Frosty and Crystal; a team of ice fishermen made out of snow; as well as a snowman market.
"We had various snow stores plus a snowman, holding a bread tray full of snowballs," she explained. "His sign said: 'Snowballs for sale.'"
Would you buy snowballs from a snowman? Doesn't sound right, does it?
No worries, Mellick said. That's the cool thing about snow. As soon as the weather warms up, it's gone.
"It isn't fair to see your piece of art literally melt before your eyes," she said. "Then again, it gives you an incentive to make an entirely new snow sculpture."
Since Punxsutawney Phil was able to see his shadow on Groundhog Day, winter isn't over quite yet.
"More winter means more snow," Mellick said. "More snow means more snow creations."