Ponca State Park to host 'Birds N Breakfast' getaway

PONCA, Neb. — Next month, bird lovers and romantics at heart will have an outdoorsy event option to choose for the weekends around Valentine's Day.

Ponca State Park officials announced this week that there's a special Valentine's holiday getaway which includes a discount on lodging, complimentary wine or cider, breakfast in the Resource and Education Center and bird tours and counts.

"Birds N Breakfast takes place two weekends at Ponca State Park: February 10th-11th and February 17th-18th," officials said.

Reservations can be made by contacting Ponca State Park.

Ponca State Park officials also shared news this week about 15 guests "rang in the New Year" at the recreation area by going for a Jan. 1 hike on the Old Oak Trail.