Ponca Tribe declares state of emergency amid COVID-19 pandemic

"This declaration was made with the most up-to-date information available to us. It's a result of many hours of deliberations on behalf of our Tribal Council and our team that has been at the forefront in response and planning for the protection of our people. It's also done due to the shortfall in funding of (Indian Health Service), and the impact that funding shortfall has on tribal nations, specifically the Ponca Tribe," Tribal Chairman Larry Wright, Jr. said in a statement. "We want to make sure our tribal citizens and employees have all the resources that will be needed to help fight this disease and the unknown that is associated with it."