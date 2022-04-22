 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Portion of 11th Street in Sioux City to be closed into May

SIOUX CITY -- Eleventh Street from Floyd Boulevard to Steuben Street will close Monday so that a private contractor can perform work on adjacent buildings.

The work is expected to be completed the afternoon of May 13, the City of Sioux City Engineering Division said in a statement. 

During the closure a detour will be posted. Motorists can use Floyd Boulevard, Fourth Street, Hoeven Drive, 11th Street, and Steuben Street.

Additional routes will also be available. 

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs during the closure.

