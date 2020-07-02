You are the owner of this article.
Portion of 11th Street to close to thru traffic next week
Portion of 11th Street to close to thru traffic next week

Road closed July 6
Mason Dockter

SIOUX CITY -- A segment of 11th Street between Nebraska and Jackson streets is set to close next week to allow for infrastructure repairs. 

According to a press release from the city, 11th Street will close to through traffic the morning of July 6, with an anticipated completion the afternoon of July 10, depending on the weather conditions. 

Local traffic will be allowed, maintaining access to buildings along the affected roadway. The closure will allow city crews to work on city infrastructure, according to the press release. 

A detour along Nebraska Street, 13th Street and Jackson Street will be available. 

