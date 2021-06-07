 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Portion of Donner Avenue to close for railroad crossing repairs
0 Comments

Portion of Donner Avenue to close for railroad crossing repairs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Road closed sign
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- Donner Avenue between South York Street and Lewis Boulevard will close next week for railroad crossing repairs.

The Sioux City Engineering Division said in a statement that the closure will begin the morning of June 14 and reopen the afternoon of June 18, after Union Pacific has repaired a damaged crossing surface.

Motorists are asked to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs during the closure.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Maldives foreign minister elected UNGA president

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News