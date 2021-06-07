Portion of Donner Avenue to close for railroad crossing repairs

SIOUX CITY -- Donner Avenue between South York Street and Lewis Boulevard will close next week for railroad crossing repairs.
The Sioux City Engineering Division said in a statement that the closure will begin the morning of June 14 and reopen the afternoon of June 18, after Union Pacific has repaired a damaged crossing surface.
Motorists are asked to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs during the closure.
