Portion of Eleventh Street to close Monday

SIOUX CITY -- Eleventh Street from Floyd Boulevard to Steuben Street will close Monday so that a private contractor can perform work on adjacent buildings.
The work is expected to be completed the afternoon of May 13, the City of Sioux City Engineering Division said in a statement.
During the closure a detour will be posted. Motorists can use Floyd Boulevard, Fourth Street, Hoeven Drive, 11th Street, and Steuben Street.
Additional routes will also be available.
Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs during the closure.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.