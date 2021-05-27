Portion of Fourth Street to temporarily close

SIOUX CITY -- Fourth Street, between Iowa Street and Floyd Boulevard, will close Tuesday morning so that a private contractor can make utility connections to an adjacent building.
The Sioux City Engineering Division said in a statement that the closure is expected to end by the afternoon of June 18.
Floyd Boulevard, Fifth Street and Iowa Street will be used as a detour. Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs during the closure.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.