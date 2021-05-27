 Skip to main content
Portion of Fourth Street to temporarily close
SIOUX CITY -- Fourth Street, between Iowa Street and Floyd Boulevard, will close Tuesday morning so that a private contractor can make utility connections to an adjacent building.

The Sioux City Engineering Division said in a statement that the closure is expected to end by the afternoon of June 18.

Floyd Boulevard, Fifth Street and Iowa Street will be used as a detour. Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs during the closure.

