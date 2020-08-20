Portion of Jackson Street to close for resurfacing

SIOUX CITY -- Jackson Street from Fifth to 14th streets will close to through traffic for a resurfacing project.
The Sioux City Engineering Division said in a statement that the closure, which is slated to begin Monday morning, will allow the city's contractor to replace existing sidewalk curb ramps, remove the existing street surface and complete the asphalt resurfacing of the streets. The project also involves new curb and gutter placement and concrete panel patching. The work is expected to be completed by early October.
During the closure, access to homes and businesses will be maintained. Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs.
