Portion of Myrtle Street to close for reconstruction

SIOUX CITY -- A portion of Myrtle Street is expected to close Monday for the beginning of a street reconstruction project.

The reconstruction of Myrtle Street from West 23rd Street to West Clifton Street is scheduled to be completed in four phases spanning two years. Work includes reconstruction of the roadway and sidewalks and replacement of city water and storm and sanitary sewer lines.

The first project phase will close Myrtle Street from West 23rd Street to just south of West 27th Street. Stage two will close Myrtle Street from West 27th Street to just south of West Willis Street. The third and fourth phases are anticipated to be completed in 2021.

