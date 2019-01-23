Try 1 month for 99¢
Hard Rock parking ramp work

Workers move earth for a new parking ramp at the corner of Third and Pearl streets. The 535-space ramp, which is expected to be complete by late September, will serve patrons of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Tyson Events Center. 

 Mason Dockter, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- A portion of Pearl Street will close Wednesday to allow a contractor to complete work on the Hard Rock Casino and Tyson Events Center parking ramp.

According to a statement from the Sioux City Engineering Division, Pearl Street between Third Street and Tri View Avenue will close beginning Wednesday afternoon. Third Street, Nebraska Street, Pierce Street and Gordon Drive will be used as a detour. Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs.
 
The work is expected to be completed by the afternoon of Jan. 30.

