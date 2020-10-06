Portion of Pearl Street to close for utility work

SIOUX CITY -- A portion of Pearl Street will close next week for utility work.
The Sioux City Engineering Division said in a statement released Tuesday that Pearl Street will close between Eighth and Ninth streets beginning the morning of Oct. 12 so that a private contractor can complete utility work. The work is expected to be completed by the evening of Oct. 18
Motorists are asked to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs during the closure.
