Construction at Fifth and Court streets

A sign shows a road closure in downtown Sioux City in 2015. A stretch of 4th Street will be closed this summer and fall.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- A stretch of 4th Street in downtown Sioux City will close beginning Aug. 1 to allow a private contractor to work on an adjacent structure.

The closure, which is between Pearl and Douglas streets, is slated to be complete by Nov. 30, city officials said in a Tuesday news release. The timeline is weather dependent.

In addition to the road closure, the sidewalk on the north side of 4th Street will also be closed.

With 4th Street unavailable, a detour will direct motorists to 5th and 6th streets.

