SIOUX CITY -- A portion of 36th Street will close for resurfacing Wednesday morning.
According to a statement from the City of Sioux City Engineering Division, the closure of 36th Street between Cheyenne Boulevard and Virginia Street to through traffic will allow the city's contractor to mill and overlay the street. The work is expected to be completed by the afternoon of Sept. 25.
During this road closure, access to homes and driveways will be maintained. Outer Drive North, Hamilton Boulevard, 36th Street, Jackson Street, 31st Street, Lief Drive and Pawnee Place will be used as a detour. Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs.