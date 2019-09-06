SIOUX CITY -- Third Avenue between South Newton and South Saint Aubin streets is closed to through traffic.
According to a statement from the Sioux City Engineering Division, the closure will allow city crews to make street repairs. Work is expected to be completed by Tuesday afternoon.
During the closure, access to homes and driveways will be maintained, but parking on the side of the street will be restricted. Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs.