SIOUX CITY -- A portion of Third Street will close Tuesday so that a contractor can complete work on a parking ramp that will connect to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and also serve ticket holders at the Tyson Events Center.
According to a statement from the City of Sioux City Engineering Division, Third Street between Wesley Parkway and Pearl Street will close Tuesday morning. That portion of the street is expected to reopen June 26.
Detours will be posted for both east and westbound traffic. Eastbound traffic will use Wesley Parkway, Fifth Street and Pierce Street. Westbound traffic will use Nebraska Street, Sixth Street and Wesley Parkway. Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs during the closure.