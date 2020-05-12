You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Portion of Wesley Parkway to close for patching
View Comments

Portion of Wesley Parkway to close for patching

{{featured_button_text}}
Wesley Parkway patching detour

Traffic will be detoured through downtown Sioux City during a patching project on Wesley Parkway.

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- A portion of Wesley Parkway will be closed until early July for a patching project.

Construction is scheduled to begin Wednesday and last until July 3.

Contractors will replace damaged paving and sidewalk ramps on Wesley Parkway between Third Street and West Seventh Street.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured off of Wesley Parkway onto Douglas and Pierce streets downtown. Access to local businesses will be maintained during construction.

2020 Sioux City construction: Slow go, then better roads ahead
Pierce Street reconstruction project underway for second year in Sioux City
1 of 5
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News