Portion of Wesley Parkway to close for patching

SIOUX CITY -- A portion of Wesley Parkway will be closed until early July for a patching project.
Construction is scheduled to begin Wednesday and last until July 3.
Contractors will replace damaged paving and sidewalk ramps on Wesley Parkway between Third Street and West Seventh Street.
During the closure, traffic will be detoured off of Wesley Parkway onto Douglas and Pierce streets downtown. Access to local businesses will be maintained during construction.
