Portion of West 19th Street to close for utility repairs

SIOUX CITY -- West 19th Street will close at Riverside Boulevard beginning Monday morning for utility repairs.
The City of Sioux City Engineering Division said in a statement that the closure will allow the Iowa Department of Transportation's contractor to make utility repairs in the intersection of West 19th and Riverside Boulevard as part of the Riverside Boulevard Resurfacing Project.
The work is expected to be completed by the afternoon of Oct. 2.
Detours utilizing both Burton and Casselman streets, to Fourth Street and War Eagle Drive will be posted.
Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs during the closure.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
