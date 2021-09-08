Positive COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County up again last week

SIOUX CITY – COVID-19 infections rose again in Woodbury County last week, and county health officials believe the increase in infections may be seasonal in nature.
The county reported 287 cases for the week beginning Aug. 30, an increase of 37 cases from the 250 reported the week prior, according to the Siouxland District Health weekly report.
Tyler Brock with Siouxland District Health said the virus is widespread across the country right now and there seems to be a seasonal nature to the increase.
In the beginning of September 2020, there were 219 infections; the number of cases in subsequent weeks jumped to 260 and then 473. Brock said the cases spiked and then decreased as the months progressed.
He added that there are currently spikes in cases across the Midwest and northern states.
The last time Woodbury County’s positivity numbers were this high was the second week of January, when 354 cases were reported, Brock said.
Last week, the county's weekly positivity rate rose to 13.2 percent, up from 11.3 percent the previous week.
The number of those hospitalized has also increased comparted to prior weeks. There were 28 people hospitalized who had the virus last week, including 17 that were hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Previously, 23 patients hospitalized in Sioux City had the virus, including 10 whose hospitalizations were primarily due to the virus, according to the report. The others were hospitalized mainly for non-COVID issues.
Brock said the hospitals have a manageable number of COVID-19 cases and noted that there are fewer severe cases compared to last year.
Public health officials and others continue to encourage local residents to get vaccinated, saying it's the best ways to reduce the rates of serious infection. A total of 43.4 percent of the county residents have completed the single- or two-dose vaccinations, according to public health data.