Positive COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County up again last week

SIOUX CITY – COVID-19 infections rose again in Woodbury County last week, and county health officials believe the increase in infections may be seasonal in nature.

The county reported 287 cases for the week beginning Aug. 30, an increase of 37 cases from the 250 reported the week prior, according to the Siouxland District Health weekly report.

Tyler Brock with Siouxland District Health said the virus is widespread across the country right now and there seems to be a seasonal nature to the increase.

In the beginning of September 2020, there were 219 infections; the number of cases in subsequent weeks jumped to 260 and then 473. Brock said the cases spiked and then decreased as the months progressed.

He added that there are currently spikes in cases across the Midwest and northern states.

The last time Woodbury County’s positivity numbers were this high was the second week of January, when 354 cases were reported, Brock said.

Last week, the county's weekly positivity rate rose to 13.2 percent, up from 11.3 percent the previous week.