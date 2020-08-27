Positive COVID-19 test reported at Crofton Community School

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROFTON, Neb. -- An individual at the Crofton Community School has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the school district reported in a press release Thursday.

The case occurred at the junior/senior high school level, according to the press release. It was not immediately clear if the individual is a student or a staff member.

The individual has been asked to isolate. Their family and other close contacts are being asked to self-quarantine.

Officials stressed in the press release that nothing identifying about the individual will be released to the public.

"Due to protected health information, small population sizes of district communities and schools, North Central District Health Department and Crofton Community School will not be releasing the identity of the case or identifying factors such as grade level, if applicable," the district wrote. "Pressures from community members and leaders for North Central District Health Department or Crofton Community School to communicate and identify the case will not be tolerated."

Back in March, a student at Crofton High School became one of the earliest known people to come down with the virus in this area.

