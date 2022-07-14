Positive COVID-19 tests on the rise in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY — The number of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 is on the rise in Woodbury County.

The county saw a 39% increase in the number of positive tests reported in the last seven days, according to the state's most recent COVID-19 report. The data, which was updated by the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Tuesday, shows 256 positive tests, which is up from the 183 positive tests reported on July 5.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID Data Tracker rates Woodbury County's community transmission level as low. That level was calculated on July 7 using data from June 30 to July 6.

According to IDPH's website, 57.3% of Woodbury County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Nationwide, the latest COVID-19 surge is driven by the highly transmissible BA.5 variant, which now accounts for 65% of cases with its cousin BA.4 contributing another 16%. The variants have shown a remarkable ability to get around the protection offered by vaccination.

The most common symptoms reported by patients infected with the omicron variant are cough, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, according to a CDC report published in December.

With the new omicron variants again pushing hospitalizations and deaths higher in recent weeks, states and cities are rethinking their responses and the White House is stepping up efforts to alert the public.

Last week, UnityPoint Health -- Sioux City announced that it is once again requiring staff members, patients and visitors over the age of 2 to wear a mask at all facilities. The requirement went into effect on July 7.

In a statement, the Sioux City hospital said it had not seen an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, but wanted to take precautions to protect sick patients and those with weakened immune systems.

"It's important that we as a community remember the basic infection prevention strategies we've been practicing since the beginning of the pandemic – wash your hands, wear a mask, stay home when you're sick, and get your appropriate vaccinations," the statement said. "As always, the health and safety of our patients and team members is our top priority."