Positive COVID tests drop in Woodbury County

A vial of the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 is shown during a January vaccination clinic at the Woodbury County Emergency Services office in Climbing Hill, Iowa.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY — The number of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 is falling in Woodbury County.

The county saw a 39% decrease in positive COVID tests reported in the last seven days, according to the state's most recent COVID-19 report. The data, which was updated by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday, shows 115 positive tests, which is down from the 190 positive tests reported on Sept. 6.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID Data Tracker rates Woodbury County's community transmission level as medium. That level was calculated on Sept. 15 using data from Sept. 8 to 14. 

When community transmission is medium, the CDC recommends that those at high risk for severe illness talk to their health care providers about whether they need to wear a mask and take other precautions, get tested if they have symptoms and stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

The latest COVID "bivalent" vaccine is now available at Siouxland District Health Department and other providers. This vaccine, which contains mRNA of the original COVID strain and the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the omicron variant, is approved under an emergency use authorization.

