Poultry farmers in Northwest Iowa anxious, watchful as avian influenza spreads

ODEBOLT, Iowa -- Siouxland poultry farmers are watching their flocks closely for signs of disease as a highly contagious strain of avian influenza circulates in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and in other states.

"We're just doing everything we can to take care of our birds," said Dan Roeder, a turkey farmer near Odebolt whose nine barns house about 90,000 birds.

An outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, began in the U.S. in February, when the disease was detected in birds in Indiana. As of this past week, roughly 13 million chickens and turkeys (chickens being the overwhelming majority) have been culled, and the virus has been detected in at least 17 states.

Buena Vista County, north of Roeder's farm, has been the site of three confirmed cases of bird flu this month. That led to the culling of over 100,000 turkeys -- nearly 50,000 and 54,000, respectively, at two turkey farms -- and 5.3 million egg-laying hens at a large-scale operation, to help prevent the spread.

The state Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has not publicly identified any of the infected operators. Buena Vista County Engineer Bret Wilkinson said this past week that Rembrandt Foods was the commercial egg-laying operation that was struck by the virus March 17. Sheila Hagen, vice president of human resources and legal for Spirit Lake-based Rembrandt, told the Journal she had no information about the matter.

Rembrandt Foods, one the nation's single largest egg-laying operations, lost 5.5 million hens at its Buena Vista County operation in April 2015, during the bird flu outbreak that year.

Iowa, the No. 1 egg producer in the U.S. and one of the nation's largest turkey producers, lost 34 million birds to the virus seven years ago, with the majority occurring in Northwest Iowa.

Nebraska's poultry losses totaled 4.9 million, mostly chickens all on five farms in Dixon County. South Dakota lost 1.75 million birds.

One likely reason Northwest Iowa has been hit so hard by avian influenza, Irwin said, is that migratory birds -- a key culprit in spreading the illness -- tend to fly over the area, said Gretta Irwin, executive director and home economist with the Iowa Turkey Federation.

Kelli Berg, a turkey farmer in Sac County, said she's been closely monitoring the migratory patterns of birds online.

"I have been keeping an eye on that, just watching where they're flying and if we're going to have a lot here soon. The fly zone that they're in, that have the bird flu, they will come right through our area, so that is nerve-wracking," said Berg, whose operation has around 60,000 finisher birds and 100,000 brooder birds.

Brooder barns house turkeys in their infancy, called poults. At that stage of life, Berg said, the birds are quite vulnerable to disease.

The present outbreak hasn't yet come anywhere near the severity of the two-months' outbreak in the spring of 2015, which claimed 31.5 million turkeys and chickens in Iowa.

"It was a very stressful and emotional two months," Irwin said in an email in November 2020, regarding the spring 2015 outbreak.

The current outbreak, which reached Iowa at the beginning of March when a non-commercial, backyard flock of ducks and chickens near Council Bluffs tested positive, is thought to be caused by a new subtype of the influenza virus that circulated in 2015, Irwin said.

Since then, HPAI has been detected in six places in Iowa, as well as in South Dakota and in Nebraska. A flock of 570,000 broiler chickens was recently destroyed in eastern Nebraska's Butler County.

State officials are taking precautions to help limit the spread of the disease. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship on Wednesday announced an order cancelling all live bird exhibitions at fairs and other gatherings of birds. The order also prohibits live birds from being sold or transferred at livestock auction markets, swap meets and exotic sales.

The order will be effective for a minimum of 30 days, and until 30 days has passed without a conformation of a new infection.

BIOSECURITY

The outbreak seven years ago also prompted aggressive, and enduring, biosecurity measures to be introduced on poultry farms. Among the biosecurity practices: using separate boots for inside the poultry barn and for outside, and rigorous cleansing of boots; tight restrictions on visitors and traffic at the farm, and on animals and pets at the farm; rodent control; and avoiding contact with non-commercial birds or wild birds.

HPAI is believed to be carried by the droppings of migratory birds, which is thought to make its way from the ground outside to inside the barns via the boots of humans.

"Biosecurity is always front-of-mind anyway, but yeah when something like this happens and we know it's in our area, or getting closer to our area, we really tighten down the security," said Roeder, who also farms row crops.

"Sometimes there's not a lot you can do to prevent it, other than really good biosecurity practices, and even with that you still run a risk of getting it," said Berg, whose farm has been diligent about everything from boots to disinfecting the tires on vehicles and floors on their property. "Even if you do all the right things, you still might get it. So it's worrisome."

Backyard flocks, Irwin said, are at risk of contracting influenza from migrating wildfowl due to the fact that they often exist in a somewhat less-regimented, more-outdoor setting where they could be exposed to wild birds.

Two of Iowa's six known HPAI outbreaks this month were in backyard, mixed-species flocks.

"The migratory birds may stop and say, 'Oh, there's some feed!'" Irwin said of backyard flocks. "Just that opportunity to co-mingle."

There is no vaccine for birds to protect against HPAI, though inoculations are often used to prevent other communicable diseases in birds.

INCREASED MORTALITY

There is no indication that HPAI is a threat to human health. In birds, symptoms of influenza infection (that are readily evident to human observers) include lethargic behavior, consuming less water and feed, coughing or gasping for air, stumbling, irregularities in egg-laying, diarrhea, and a sort of cyanosis (bluish or purplish discoloration) in the wattle, comb and legs, according to the USDA. Eventually influenza manifests as an elevated number of deaths in the flock.

"The farmers are doing a lot just to watch the behavior of their birds," Irwin said.

Under ordinary conditions, roughly 9 percent of turkeys will die of natural, unknowable, and otherwise unremarkable causes, Roeder said. A mortality rate above the usual 9 percent is cause for alarm.

"We always have a certain amount of dead, it just happens. Heart attacks, whatever. When your mortality goes up in a barn, you start paying attention," Roeder said.

If bird mortality is up two days in a row, Roeder said, a swab is taken and sent to a state laboratory. If influenza is detected, the appropriate government agencies are informed and the flock is culled.

"Your death loss goes up, but in this situation you don't let it cycle through, you just get rid of them. You just put them down. And then bury them on-site," he said.

The USDA can provide "some indemnification" for the loss of birds that are culled, Irwin said. "It's not something that makes them 100 percent whole, but it does help in that cost of depopulating and waiting until they get the next flock."

Culling of larger flocks can easily be a loss in the millions of dollars, depending on the size of the flock.

"It could be devastating," Roeder said.

After euthanasia, it usually takes four to six months for a farmer to repopulate lost turkeys, Irwin said.

Turkey prices haven't been impacted by the flu, Irwin said, and the turkey industry is not anticipating significant moves in price or availability. Egg prices, on the other hand, have been "sharply higher" in recent weeks, according to USDA reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

