SIOUX CITY -- A panel discussion will be held at the Sioux City Public Museum Sunday in connection with a new exhibit, "The Power of Children: Making a Difference."
The event begins at 2 p.m. and features Ryan Moore, a South Sioux City native with a rare form of dwarfism; Carter Smith, who works as an HIV caseworker for Siouxland Community Health Center; and Janet Stevenson, a member of Beth Shalom and a teacher in Hebrew School. The panel will provide a local perspective on the exhibit, which explores the lives of Anne Frank, Ruby Bridges and Ryan White.
A TEDx video presentation with Ruby Bridges, who at age 6 broke racial barriers during the Civil Rights movement, will also be shown.